Ely Funeral Home -Michael J. Ely, Mgr., NJ Lic. 4729
3316 State Hwy 33
Neptune, NJ 07753
(732) 918-6650

John R. Edwards

John R. Edwards Obituary
John R. Edwards

Locust - John R. Edwards age 65 passed away on 2/29/20. He is survived by his loving wife Becky and daughter Kristi. Along with a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. He is predeceased by mother Eleanor Eilbott, stepfather Ralph Eilbott, Father John Edwards and sister Jacqueline McGinty. John had a big love of music. He loved collecting guitars. He also loved his animals and all were rescued. In lieu of flowers please donate to Oodles of Doodles or any animal rescue of your choice. A memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 11, 2020
Ely Funeral Home -Michael J. Ely, Mgr., NJ Lic. 4729
