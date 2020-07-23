1/1
John R. Fitzpatrick
1932 - 2020
John R. Fitzpatrick

Colts Neck - John R. Fitzpatrick, 88, of Colts Neck and Jupiter, FL passed peacefully at home July 19, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. John was born March 22, 1932 to Myrtle and James Fitzpatrick of Montclair and proudly served in the Navy during the Korean War. John grew up in Verona and Cedar Grove and eventually moved to Colts Neck with his wife Liz and their 6 children. John was founder and owner of Fitzpatrick & Associates, Inc. a general contracting and construction management firm located in Tinton Falls since 1973. He guided many of New Jersey's outstanding institutional, commercial, and industrial construction projects. During his tenure, Fitzpatrick & Associates has been named "General Contractor of the Year" three times and has been listed as one of the top 400 contractors nationwide. Fitzpatrick prided himself in the business relationships he built and his strong ethical business standards. John had the pleasure of working side by side with his four sons, his son-in-law, grandson and some wonderful key employees. John was a proud union bricklayer by trade and would never pass up the opportunity to remind you! He was known for telling a good, LONG story if you had the patience and endurance to listen.

John was predeceased by his son Timothy, his brother and five sisters. He is survived by his loving wife Elizabeth of 63 years, daughters Cathleen Fitzpatrick and Susan Pandozzi (Joseph), and sons Michael Fitzpatrick (Susan), John Fitzpatrick (Colleen), and Joseph Fitzpatrick (Mary). He was "Poppy" to his 16 grandchildren David Pires (Kate), Danny Pires (Ashley), Nicole Hope (Greg), Michelle Tiedemann (Mike), Joseph Pandozzi (Nikki), Christine Lurie (Josh), Julianne Walsh (Tim), Delanie Brown (Rob), Matthew Fitzpatrick, Mick Pandozzi, Michael Fitzpatrick, Parker Fitzpatrick (Jillian), Kelly Fitzpatrick, John Fitzpatrick, Mikayla Fitzpatrick, Maggie Fitzpatrick, 14 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews who will miss him dearly.

A Funeral Mass will be offered 11:00 am on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 1 Phalanx Rd. Colts Neck, NJ. Due to Covid-19, social distancing will be required. Internment will be private at St. Anne Cemetery, Wall Twp.

In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory to The Carmelite Monastery P.O. Box 785 Flemington, NJ 08822 or a charity of your choice.

To offer the Fitzpatrick Family on line condolences, please visit www.jerseyshorecremation.com




Published in Asbury Park Press from Jul. 23 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Memories & Condolences
