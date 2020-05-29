John R. Giezey
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John R. Giezey

Toms River - John R. Giezey (Jack), 89, of Toms River, passed away on May 25, 2020 at home. Born in Newark, he lived in Union and then retired to Toms River in 2004. Jack worked for The Ward Bakery Company in Newark and later for Natale's Bakery in Summit. He served in the U.S. Army with the 3rd Infantry Division during the Korean War. He was an avid bowler, winning many trophies. He attended New Hope Church of God in East Windsor and received Jesus Christ as his Savior in 2016. He will be remembered as a kind and caring man who was devoted to his wife, children and grandchildren and will be greatly missed. He now rests in peace and glory in the arms of Jesus. He was predeceased by his daughter, Lora Giezey and his sister, Joan Knight. He is survived by his wife, Angelina, his daughter, Sharon Romano and her husband, Adam, his son, Allan Giezey and his wife, Lisa; his grandchildren, Adam Romano, Jr. and his wife, Meghan, Matthew Romano and his wife, Amanda, Andrew Giezey and Gianna Giezey and one great-grandson, Adam Romano, Ill. A memorial service will be planned at a later date.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ocean County Cremation Service
206 Lacey Rd.
Forked River, NJ 08731
609-971-3321
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved