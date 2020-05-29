John R. GiezeyToms River - John R. Giezey (Jack), 89, of Toms River, passed away on May 25, 2020 at home. Born in Newark, he lived in Union and then retired to Toms River in 2004. Jack worked for The Ward Bakery Company in Newark and later for Natale's Bakery in Summit. He served in the U.S. Army with the 3rd Infantry Division during the Korean War. He was an avid bowler, winning many trophies. He attended New Hope Church of God in East Windsor and received Jesus Christ as his Savior in 2016. He will be remembered as a kind and caring man who was devoted to his wife, children and grandchildren and will be greatly missed. He now rests in peace and glory in the arms of Jesus. He was predeceased by his daughter, Lora Giezey and his sister, Joan Knight. He is survived by his wife, Angelina, his daughter, Sharon Romano and her husband, Adam, his son, Allan Giezey and his wife, Lisa; his grandchildren, Adam Romano, Jr. and his wife, Meghan, Matthew Romano and his wife, Amanda, Andrew Giezey and Gianna Giezey and one great-grandson, Adam Romano, Ill. A memorial service will be planned at a later date.