Services
Oliverie Funeral Home
2925 Ridgeway Road
Manchester, NJ 08759
(732) 657-4900
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Oliverie Funeral Home
2925 Ridgeway Road
Manchester, NJ 08759
Liturgy
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
St Luke's Church
Toms River, NJ
John R. Igneri Obituary
John R Igneri

Toms River - John R. Igneri, 92 of Toms River died peacefully on Saturday, December 21, 2019. Born and raised in Brooklyn, NY, he moved to Sayreville in 1966 where he and his family resided until he moved to Toms River 25 years ago. John worked for many years in the trucking industry before finally serving as Terminal Manager for CBS, Ideal Toy Division, Newark. He enjoyed golf, card games, gardening and home projects. John served in the US Army in 1945 as a rifleman in Company A, 785th Military Police Battalion and received the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign, Army of Occupation, and World War II Victory Medals. John is predeceased by his parents, Charles and Rose Igneri, and 2 sisters, Ines DiMaria and Doris Igneri. Surviving is his loving wife of 71 years, Elvira "Dolly" (Esposito) Igneri, a daughter, Janet Lovitch of Toms River (and partner Jim), a son, Ron Igneri and his wife, Leslie of Aberdeen, and 3 grandchildren, Derek Lovitch (and his wife Jeannette), Dr. Lauren Igneri (and partner David Esterman), Jenna Rose Igneri (and husband James Johnson.) Visitation is Thursday, December 26, from 3-7 pm at Oliverie Funeral Home, 2925 Ridgeway Road, Manchester. Funeral Liturgy is Friday at 10:30 am at St Luke's Church, Toms River with entombment to follow at the Holmdel Cemetery, Holmdel. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For directions, or to send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019
