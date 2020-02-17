|
|
John R. Jacobsen Sr.
Monroe - John R. Jacobsen, Sr., 69, died peacefully in Monroe, New Jersey on February 15, 2020 after a brief but valiant battle with Alzheimer's Disease. John was born on November 24, 1950 in Brooklyn, New York and raised there. He graduated from Stuyvesant High School at age 16, received a BS from Polytechnic University in Brooklyn, New York, and enjoyed a long career as a civil engineer. He and his wife raised their children in Freehold, New Jersey. He was an avid golfer who loved the beach, cars and all types of music. He was predeceased by his father, Alfred S. Jacobsen in 1964 and his mother, Vera Rupf Jacobsen in 1999. He most enjoyed spending time with his four grandchildren, Julia Emily Berdzik, 19, Connor Thaddeus Berdzik, 13, Emily Maie Jacobsen, 10 and Henry John Jacobsen, 5.
He is survived by his spouse of 47 years, Francine M. Jacobsen, of Monroe, New Jersey; daughter, Caroline (TJ) Berdzik of East Windsor, New Jersey; son, John (Laura) Jacobsen, Jr of Mt. Laurel, New Jersey, and four grandchildren. He is also survived by siblings, Gloria Lang, Alfred Jacobsen Jr, and Carol Jacobsen, sister-in-law Denise (Michael) LaMagna, five nephews and two nieces.
Visitation will be at Freeman Funeral Home in Manalapan, Thursday, February 20 from 2pm-4:30pm, with a celebration of life service from 4:30pm-5:00pm. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Fisher's Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020