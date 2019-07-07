|
|
John R. Kelley
Point Pleasant Beach - John R. Kelley, 83, of Point Pleasant Beach, passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019 with dignity and peace, the same way he lived his life.
Born in Reading, KS to the late Leo and Leila (Hartenbower) Kelley, he grew up in Hartford, KS and graduated from Harford High School. He went on to graduate from the College of Emporia and moved to Point Pleasant Beach in 1961 where he lived until retiring to Sevierville, TN in 1993.
Mr. Kelley was teacher at Point Pleasant Beach High School, where he taught biology for over thirty years. He coached many sports, but is best known for his legacy as head football coach for his much loved "Garnet Gulls." He enjoyed gardening and woodworking, and was a skilled beekeeper, serving as head of the Tennessee Beekeeper Association for many years.
He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Margaret Arnold Kelley, his brothers, Darrell, Lawrence, and Kenneth Kelley, and sister, Colleen Schaefer.
Surviving are his son, J. Bruce Kelley of Albuquerque, NM, and two daughters, Jeri Beth Lanier of Dandridge, TN, and Lisa Crowning and her husband, Jeffrey of Point Pleasant. Also surviving are two brothers, Jerry and Everett Kelley, three sisters, Carolyn Schroeder, Joyce Wardell, and Rita Louk; twelve grandchildren, Amber, Allison, Crystal, Isabella, Joshua, Tommy, Miranda, Jessamie, Max, Sam and his wife Jessica, Nick, and Quinn; eleven great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Please share your memories and stories at a memorial visitation from 9:30 - 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 20 at the Pable Evertz Funeral Home of Point Pleasant, 901 Beaver Dam Road, followed by an 11 a.m. service.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in his memory to the Point Pleasant Beach Education Foundation, 299 Cooks Lane, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ, 08742 www.ptbeach.com/domain/25 For condolences to the family, please visit www.pableevertzfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 7, 2019