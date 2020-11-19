John R. Mansfield
Brielle - John R. Mansfield, 73 of Brielle passed away on Tuesday November 17, 2020 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune with his loving family by his side. John was born in Indiana and later moved to NJ where he graduated from East Brunswick High School. A scholar and an athlete, John attended The College of William & Mary on a full football scholarship, received his undergraduate degree from Memphis State, a master's degree from Penn State, and a doctorate from Rutgers University.
John was an educator for many years, serving students and communities as a teacher, coach, Vice-Principal, and Principal in East Brunswick, as Assistant-Superintendent and Superintendent in South Orange-Maplewood, and as the Superintendent of Schools in Jackson, NJ. Over the last 30 years, John started and led a financial planning business with many clients who valued his pragmatic advice, honesty, and sense of humor.
John was predeceased by his parents Keith and Elizabeth Mansfield. He is survived by his devoted wife Jane Mansfield of Brielle; his children John "Keith" Mansfield and his wife Cristina of Bel Air, MD, Todd Mansfield and his wife Christie of Chatham, NJ, Courtney Forrester and her husband David of Sea Girt, NJ, and Megan Mehlmann and her husband Mark of Brick, NJ. John was the cherished grandfather of Alyssa, Kaylin, August, Jared, Angela, Felix, Lucia, Emily, Brett and Rachel. He is also survived by a brother Richard Mansfield and his wife Sabine of California and a sister Darla Pagliari and her husband Dan of Arizona.
Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial visitation on Sunday November 22, 2020 from 12 noon until 4 pm at Orender Family Home for Funerals 2643 Old Bridge Road Manasquan, NJ 08736. The funeral service will begin at 3:30 pm. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Fisher House 12300 Twinbrook Pkwy #410 Rockville, MD 20852 or by going online at https://engage.fisherhouse.org/site/Donation2?2262.donation=form1&df_id=2262&mfc_pref=T
