1/
John R. Mansfield
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John R. Mansfield

Brielle - John R. Mansfield, 73 of Brielle passed away on Tuesday November 17, 2020 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune with his loving family by his side. John was born in Indiana and later moved to NJ where he graduated from East Brunswick High School. A scholar and an athlete, John attended The College of William & Mary on a full football scholarship, received his undergraduate degree from Memphis State, a master's degree from Penn State, and a doctorate from Rutgers University.

John was an educator for many years, serving students and communities as a teacher, coach, Vice-Principal, and Principal in East Brunswick, as Assistant-Superintendent and Superintendent in South Orange-Maplewood, and as the Superintendent of Schools in Jackson, NJ. Over the last 30 years, John started and led a financial planning business with many clients who valued his pragmatic advice, honesty, and sense of humor.

John was predeceased by his parents Keith and Elizabeth Mansfield. He is survived by his devoted wife Jane Mansfield of Brielle; his children John "Keith" Mansfield and his wife Cristina of Bel Air, MD, Todd Mansfield and his wife Christie of Chatham, NJ, Courtney Forrester and her husband David of Sea Girt, NJ, and Megan Mehlmann and her husband Mark of Brick, NJ. John was the cherished grandfather of Alyssa, Kaylin, August, Jared, Angela, Felix, Lucia, Emily, Brett and Rachel. He is also survived by a brother Richard Mansfield and his wife Sabine of California and a sister Darla Pagliari and her husband Dan of Arizona.

Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial visitation on Sunday November 22, 2020 from 12 noon until 4 pm at Orender Family Home for Funerals 2643 Old Bridge Road Manasquan, NJ 08736. The funeral service will begin at 3:30 pm. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Fisher House 12300 Twinbrook Pkwy #410 Rockville, MD 20852 or by going online at https://engage.fisherhouse.org/site/Donation2?2262.donation=form1&df_id=2262&mfc_pref=T To send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Visitation
12:00 - 04:00 PM
Orender Family Home
Send Flowers
NOV
22
Funeral service
03:30 PM
Orender Family Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Orender Family Home
2643 Old Bridge Rd
Manasquan, NJ 08736
(732) 528-5500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Orender Family Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved