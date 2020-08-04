John R. Messinger Sr.
Red Bank - John R. Messinger Sr., 76, passed away August 2, 2020 at his daughter's home in Turnersville. Born in Summit, he held a Master's Degree and worked for the Keansburg School District as a Guidance Counselor.
John is predeceased by his parents John and Mary (Sodano) Messinger. He is survived by his loving children and their spouses; Donna and John Tran of Lake Worth, Fl., John Jr., and Joanne Messinger of Jackson, Christina and John Laneader of Turnersville. John also leaves his cherished grandchildren; Nicolas and Alexander Tran, Kristina, Ryan, Chase and Myles Messinger, Anthony, Andrew, Alexis and Arianna Laneader and his adored great grandchild, Kaylee Ashby. John also leaves his dear friend and ex-wife; Deena Messinger of Palm City, FL., siblings; Gabriella Messinger-Applegate of South Carolina, Joyce McMahon of Beach Haven, nieces; Kimberly Johnson, Janine Porter, nephew; Ronnie Brown and uncle; Louis Sodano (Jane) of Hazlet. John will be dearly missed by all that knew him.
Relatives and friends are invited to pay their respects on Saturday, August 8, 2020 from 9am to 11am at Day Funeral Home, 361 Maple Pl., Keyport NJ, 07735. Burial will follow at Hollywood Cemetery, Union. To leave the family an online condolence please visit www.dayfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers the family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with funeral expenses and a portion of each donation will go to Lighthouse Hospice. https://www.gofundme.com/f/john-r-messinger-memorial?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1