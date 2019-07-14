Services
Thos. L. Shinn Funeral Home
10 Hilliard Drive
Manahawkin, NJ 08050
(609) 597-7740
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Thos. L. Shinn Funeral Home
10 Hilliard Drive
Manahawkin, NJ 08050
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Natale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John R. Natale


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John R. Natale Obituary
John R. Natale

Manahawkin - John R. Natale, 82, of Manahawkin, NJ passed away peacefully with his loving wife by his side.

John is survived by his beloved wife, Alicia, his loving step-children, Heather Horner, Bryan Arnett and Sarah Arnett and his precious step-grandchildren, Robert, Dylan, Sylis, Shaylah, Aria and Sadie.

He proudly served in the U.S Army.

A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 4:00pm-6:00pm at the Thos L. Shinn Funeral Home, 10 Hilliard Dr., Manahawkin, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, donations in John's name may be sent to s at support.woundedwarriorproject.org

To leave online condolences for the family, please visit www.shinnfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now