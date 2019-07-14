|
|
John R. Natale
Manahawkin - John R. Natale, 82, of Manahawkin, NJ passed away peacefully with his loving wife by his side.
John is survived by his beloved wife, Alicia, his loving step-children, Heather Horner, Bryan Arnett and Sarah Arnett and his precious step-grandchildren, Robert, Dylan, Sylis, Shaylah, Aria and Sadie.
He proudly served in the U.S Army.
A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 4:00pm-6:00pm at the Thos L. Shinn Funeral Home, 10 Hilliard Dr., Manahawkin, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, donations in John's name may be sent to s at support.woundedwarriorproject.org
To leave online condolences for the family, please visit www.shinnfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 14, 2019