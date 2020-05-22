John R. "Dick" Smith



Middletown - John R. "Dick" Smith, age 80, of Middletown, NJ, peacefully passed away on May 14, 2020, at Meridian Rehabilitation and Nursing Facility, Tinton Falls, NJ. He was born in Jersey City, NJ, to Dorothy Reed Smith and John W. Smith.



Dick graduated from Henry Snyder High School, Class of 1959, where during his four years he lettered in several sports and was an outstanding artist and all-around good student. After declining admission to The Cooper Union in NYC, Dick decided, as did most men of his generation, to serve his country and join the US Army. After being stationed in Fort Leonard Wood in MO, he returned to Jersey City and married the "the most beautiful girl in town", the love of his life, Margaret Mary Maughan.



During the early years of their marriage, Dick attended Saint Peters College at night and worked during the day at Barclays Bank NYC. After years in the finance industry, and a relocation to Middletown, NJ, Dick decided to change his career. An operations job at Cowan Express in Jersey City sparked his interest in the transportation field. After several operations, marketing and management positions in different segments of the industry, Dick decided that it was time to start his own company. With one truck and a lot hard work, Dick went on to build a company that could support his family and provide so many other local families with job opportunities working for the Old Bridge based Jon-Mar Trucking.



During his early years in Middletown, Dick was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Vince Lombardi Chapter. He was a part-time realtor and a member Connor's Beach Club. Dick was an avid boater, both power boating and sailing, he was an officer at the Atlantic Highlands Yacht Club for several years, and in his spare time he enjoyed SCUBA diving, travel, horseback riding, riflery, tennis, flying, coin collecting, photography and reading. Dick was an incredible natural artist. Painting, drawing and picture taking from a young age always brought him joy and helped to focus his very busy mind. Many times, he would show off his photographs always noting the color and brilliance of nature or his subject.



We will forever miss his winning spirit and his roguish smile. Above all of these accomplishments and pursuits, he most greatly valued his family.



He was predeceased by his son Sean R. Smith and he is survived by his former wife and best friend Margaret Smith; his daughter Kellie Smith Wickersham (David) of Rumson, NJ; his daughter-in-law, Elaine Smith of West Long Branch, NJ; his brother, Robert Smith (Marilyn) of Neptune, NJ; his four cherished grandchildren Connor, Sean, Margot, and Brooks; his nieces Heather Smith, Carolyn Suda, Jennifer Suda-Taylor, Ellen Muench; his nephew Brian Muench, and his grandnieces Kaitlyn Moschiano, Keira and Avery Muench; and his extended family members; David and Eleanor Muench, Paul and Theresa Suda, and John and Jane Maughan.



Dick also leaves behind many other family members, employees, colleagues, and good friends. He will be dearly missed, and always in our hearts.



A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Thompson Memorial Home of Red Bank, NJ has been entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in his memory to St. Vincent de Paul, 408 Prospect St., Long Branch, NJ 07740.









