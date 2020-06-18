John Radford Saronsen
John Radford Saronsen

Lakewood - John Radford Saronsen, 80, passed away at Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus, May 26, 2020.

He lived most of his life in Lakewood, NJ. Mr. Saronsen retired early from Oyster Creek Nuclear Power Station in Lacey. He was a long time member of First Baptist Church Lakewood. Predeceased by his parents, Alvie and Gertrude and brother George. He is survived by his sister Lilly-Jo and her family. Interment at Woodlawn in Lakewood. A celebration of life to follow at a later date.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
