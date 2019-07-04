|
John Rahm
Highlands - John Rahm, 78, of Highlands, died on June 25, 2019 at CareOne King James. He was born in Newark, NJ to the late Daniel and Margaret Rahm. John was a custodian at the Salvation Army in Lincroft until he retired at 65. John never let his cerebral palsy define him or keep him from being his own person. He was an honorary member of Highlands Fire Department. He was a Sidewalk Superintendent, taking part in the building of the new bridge in Highlands, John was actually the first person to cross the new bridge. Katz' Luncheonette was one of his favorite haunts in Highlands. John was so well liked that when he first moved into King James he was crowned King of the Valentine's party with an overwhelming majority. And of course, John was a very active member and Church Steward at the Kings Highway Faith Fellowship/
Surviving are his two sisters Virginia and Linda; several nieces and nephews; and too many friends to count.
John was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Ann.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 11 am at Kings Highway Faith Fellowship, 44 Memorial Parkway, Atlantic Highlands, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in John's name to the Kings Highway Faith Fellowship.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 4, 2019