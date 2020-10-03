John Raymond Rodgers
Toms River - John Raymond Rodgers, 82, of Toms River, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 2, 2020 while holding his daughter's hand. John was born August 31, 1938 in Manhattan, New York to the late Raymond and Martha Rodgers. He was a loving husband, devoted father and outstanding grandfather, while also being a dear friend to many. He served his country honorably in the United States Air Force. He was a retired President of the Staten Island Kiwanis Club. He retired as an electrician with IBEW Local 3 in Manhattan, New York after 45 years of service.
John was a die-hard New York Rangers fan, chicken parm enthusiast, and a remarkable family man who would have taken the shirt off his back for those near and dear to his heart. The type of person John was is the type that is rarely come across. His soul was gentle and kind while his heart was pure and selfless. John was extremely loved by every person who crossed his path, and rightfully so. He was the type of person that was placed in your life as a gift, never to be taken for granted. There are no words at any volume that could ever be able to convey the massive, beautiful imprint John Rodgers has left on this earth.
John is survived by his soulmate of over 43 years of marriage, Shirley Shear Rodgers; daughter, Anne Duff and her husband James of Manahawkin; grandchildren, Carly; Luke; T. J. Johnston; step-grandchildren, Raquel and Jimmy Duff. He was a loving uncle to Samantha and Kevin Alore.
The family will receive friends and relatives on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 from 3pm to 7pm at Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 995 Fischer Blvd., Toms River. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 9:30am, Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at St. Justin the Martyr RC Church with burial to follow at William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery, Wrightstown, New Jersey.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in memory to one of the following charities: Wounded Warrior Project https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/
Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation https://tunnel2towers.org/
Gary Sinise Foundation https://www.garysinisefoundation.org/
Condolences may be expressed by visiting: www.ryanfuneralhome.com