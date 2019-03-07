|
John Regg
Jackson Twp - John Regg, 74, of Jackson Twp., NJ, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Ocean Medical Center, Brick, NJ. He was born in Plainfield, NJ, and resided in Jackson Twp., most of his life.
John was a Union Journeyman and Electrician for 50 years and retired from IBEW Local 456, New Brunswick, NJ.
He was a member of the Siloam United Methodist Church, Freehold Twp., NJ.
John never hesitated to go out of his way to help anyone in need, putting their needs and feelings above his own. He was his grandsons' #1 fan, and you would always find him in the stands cheering them on.
John was predeceased by his parents, Edward and Susie Regg. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Madeline Regg of Jackson Twp.; his son, John Regg of Burlington, NJ; his daughter, Amy Galassi and her husband, Nick of Jackson Twp; his sisters, Karen Wagner of Jackson Twp., and Marion Rowland of Howell Twp., NJ; and by his 2 grandchildren, Christian and Bradden Galassi.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his visitation from 3-7 PM on Friday, March 8, 2019, at the GEORGE S. HASSLER FUNERAL HOME, 980 Bennetts Mills Rd., Jackson Twp., NJ 08527. A funeral gathering will be offered at 9:30 AM followed by his Funeral Service at 10:00 AM on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at the funeral home. A private cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in John's memory to the Siloam United Methodist Church, 67 Siloam Rd., Freehold, NJ 07728 or to the Parkinson Disease Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018 and would be greatly appreciated. For directions, further information, and to send condolence messages to the family, please visit www.hasslerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 7, 2019