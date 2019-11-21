|
John Ricci
Red Bank - John Ricci, 59, passed away peacefully on November 20 after a short illness. His passing will forever leave a void in the west side of Red Bank, where he was a beloved lifelong resident.
One of the highlights of John's life was being a part of the Red Bank Regional Football Team. "Buc Nation." He was an outstanding lineman who received many athletic awards, during his football career. He was recognized several times in the All Shore and State Conference. He continued his lifelong love of the game, unfortunately becoming a Jets fan.
Although John was scouted by several colleges, he decided to join his father in the family business, Ricci Tool & Die Company. He eventually took over the business, and as a master machinist, took the company to a whole new level. He was highly regarded and respected in the industry where he worked throughout his life.
He had many other loves and interests from fishing, to music, to antiques, real estate, and cars, being especially proud of his various classic muscle cars. John could often be found at swap meets, garage sales, and trolling eBay, where he was "King of the Deal." He was somewhat of a collector.
John's main love though, was his family, especially his two sons John and Joey, who were the light of his life. He also leaves behind his devoted sister, Joanne, his enormous Italian family, Trixie and Chica, all of whom he loved dearly. He was predeceased by his parents John N. and Frances Ricci, as well as Roscoe, Cyd, Shady, Moe, Harvey, and Nemo.
Visitation will be Sunday, November 24th from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Thompson Memorial Home, 310 Broad St, Red Bank. There will be a funeral service on Monday, November 25th at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2019