Services
Thompson Memorial Home
310 Broad St.
Red Bank, NJ 07701
(732) 747-0226
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Thompson Memorial Home
310 Broad St
Red Bank, NJ
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Thompson Memorial Home
310 Broad St
Red Bank, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Thompson Memorial Home
310 Broad St
Red Bank, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Ricci
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Ricci

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Ricci Obituary
John Ricci

Red Bank - John Ricci, 59, passed away peacefully on November 20 after a short illness. His passing will forever leave a void in the west side of Red Bank, where he was a beloved lifelong resident.

One of the highlights of John's life was being a part of the Red Bank Regional Football Team. "Buc Nation." He was an outstanding lineman who received many athletic awards, during his football career. He was recognized several times in the All Shore and State Conference. He continued his lifelong love of the game, unfortunately becoming a Jets fan.

Although John was scouted by several colleges, he decided to join his father in the family business, Ricci Tool & Die Company. He eventually took over the business, and as a master machinist, took the company to a whole new level. He was highly regarded and respected in the industry where he worked throughout his life.

He had many other loves and interests from fishing, to music, to antiques, real estate, and cars, being especially proud of his various classic muscle cars. John could often be found at swap meets, garage sales, and trolling eBay, where he was "King of the Deal." He was somewhat of a collector.

John's main love though, was his family, especially his two sons John and Joey, who were the light of his life. He also leaves behind his devoted sister, Joanne, his enormous Italian family, Trixie and Chica, all of whom he loved dearly. He was predeceased by his parents John N. and Frances Ricci, as well as Roscoe, Cyd, Shady, Moe, Harvey, and Nemo.

Visitation will be Sunday, November 24th from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Thompson Memorial Home, 310 Broad St, Red Bank. There will be a funeral service on Monday, November 25th at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -