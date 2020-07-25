John Richard Brown



Toms River - John Richard Brown (Black Wolf aka El Lobo Negro), 72, of Toms River entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.



John was predeceased by his parents John Alexander and Eulah Mae Brown and brothers Willie and Taro Brown. Surviving are his sons Winston and Christopher Brown (Alabama) and step-daughter Raj Kaur (New Jersey); brother Honorable Ernest Booker (Florida); sisters, Phanetta Dickerson (Raymond) (New Jersey) and Wilda Brown (Virginia); several grandchildren, nieces, and nephews and a host of other relatives and numerous friends.



John was retired from the New Jersey Natural Gas company and several other companies. John graduated from Monmouth Regional High School, Oakwood University, and the University of Nebraska. He was a lover of arts and music and an active member of Monmouth County. Co-owner of El Lobo Negro Art Gallery of Asbury Park.



John will be missed by all who knew him and loved him. Memorial services at a later date, contact johnrbrownmemorialservice@gmail.com for more information.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store