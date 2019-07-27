|
John Richard Shaw
West Grove, PA - John Richard Shaw, a native of West Grove, PA, was graduated from West Chester University and the University of Delaware, followed by post-graduate studies at Temple University.
His career in public education began as a teacher in the Wilmington, DE, then Principal, and subsequently Director of Operations and Facilities for the Red Clay School District. He also served as Acting Superintendent guiding the merger of the four districts of the Wilmington Schools in the 1990s.
Mr. Shaw also served as a trustee of the historic Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association for more than forty years in Ocean Grove, NJ. In this capacity he served on and chaired many committees of this association. In 1975 he was appointed Curator of the large pipe organ in the historic six-thousand seat auditorium, constructed there in 1894.
After retirement from 40 years of service in public education he devoted most of his time to his role as Curator of the rather unique pipe organ in the Ocean Grove Auditorium. This organ was built by an eccentric English organ-builder in 1907, and had many engineering qualities that were unique in the organ building industry. Under John Shaw's leadership this instrument has been carefully restored, renovated, and expanded to its present size of over thirteen thousand pipes, placing it in the category of the largest pipe organs of the world. The instrument is highly regarded by professional organ builders and by concert organists of Europe and America, who have repeatedly lauded it as being one of the most distinguished instruments of the country.
Mr. Shaw was called upon as a consultant for the restoration of many pipe organs in the United States, and his travels throughout the United States, Canada, England, Europe and Japan furthered his experience and knowledge of the pipe organ. These opportunities were also enhanced by his keen interest in train travel.
He is survived by his colleague and companion Gordon Turk and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 30, at 11 am, at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 104 Louella Ave., Wayne, PA 19087, where he was a long-standing member of the choir and the parish.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Organ Endowment Fund of the Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association, 54 Pitman Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ 07756.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 27, 2019