|
|
John Robert Henry
Brick - John Robert Henry, age 92, of Brick, NJ passed away on Thursday August 8, 2019 at the Ocean Medical Center in Brick, NJ. John was born February 19, 1927 in Union City, NJ. After being raised in Union City, NJ, he moved with his parents to Little Ferry, NJ. John moved his family to Brick in 1967. He was a US Navy Veteran of World War II. He operated his own construction business as Henry Homes and also worked as a carpenter for Local 255. He was an avid fisherman, auto racing fan, and an radio-controlled model airplane enthusiast. He was a fan of the NY Yankees and NJ Devils. John enjoyed working with stained glass.
He is survived by his beloved wife of over 70 years, Astrid "Mildred" (Aberg) Henry; three children, Donna Henry of Brick, NJ; Lynn Coates and her husband James of Barnegat, NJ, and Brian Henry and his wife Anne of Tinton Falls, NJ; four grandchildren, Christopher Zweemer, Gregory Zweemer and his wife Kelley, Joshua Coates and his wife Danielle, and Joanna Coates; and three great-grandchildren, Easton, Colton, and Kierstin. John was predeceased by his grandson Jimmy Coates.
A memorial service will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. Monday, August 19, 2019 in the Chapel of the B.G. William C. Doyle NJ Veterans Cemetery, 350 Provinceline Road, Wrightstown, NJ 08562. Those attending should meet at the cemetery welcome center by 1:15 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.DEliaFuneralHome.com for the Henry family.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 18, 2019