|
|
John Robert Scranton
Manahawkin - John Robert Scranton, age 82, of Manahawkin, NJ, formerly of Parsippany, NJ, retired teacher/educator with Essex County Vocational/Technical High School, passed away on October 31, 2019 with his family by his side.
Funeral services will take place on Sunday, November 3, 2019, 11:30am at Maxwell-Tobie Funeral Home, 573 Mill Creek Road, Manahawkin, NJ 08050. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in John's memory to Congregation Sha-Arey Hayam, P.O. Box 1268, Manahawkin, NJ 08050, OR Holy Redeemer Hospice, 1228 Route 37 W., Toms River, NJ 08755. For his full obituary please go to www.maxwelltobiefh.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019