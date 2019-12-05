|
|
John Robert Trelease
John Robert Trelease, 77, a longtime resident of Monmouth County NJ, died from complications of Progressive Supranuclear Palsy on December 2, 2019, surrounded by his family in Chicago, IL.
John was the son of Robert and Jeanne (O'Brien) Trelease and grew up in Mission Hills, KS and Chicago, IL. He received his bachelor's degree from the University of Notre Dame in 1964, and upon graduation, John was drafted to serve in the Vietnam War as Sergeant in the United States Army. He then went on to earn his MBA from Loyola University Chicago. During his career he held financial leadership positions at Williams Electronics, Inc., Pandick, Inc., Bank of America Insurance and eventually retiring from Meeker Sharkey Associates, LLC.
John was an active communicant of Holy Cross Roman Catholic Church in Rumson, NJ, where he served as an Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion, member of the Respect Life Committee and the building planning committee. John loved spending summer weekends at the beach with his family and was always fearless in using a pen to complete The New York Times crossword puzzles.
John was predeceased by his beloved wife, Alice ( Hagan ) Trelease, parents, and a brothers and sister-in-law, Timothy and Lois Trelease and Paul Trelease. He is survived by his two daughters, Laura Trelease and Jeanne Trelease Clements (and her husband James) as well as his cherished granddaughter Emily Clements; brother, David Trelease and wife Marilyn; sister, Mary Beth Trelease; sisters-in-law, Marian Sullivan (Andrew) and Rosemary Hagan; nieces and nephews Charity Trelease, Justin Trelease (Heather); Stephanie, Rosemary and Andrew Sullivan and two great-nephews Jacob and Sam Trelease.
A visitation at 10:00a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10:30a.m. will be celebrated on Saturday December 7, 2019 at Holy Cross R.C. Church, Rumson. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Middletown.
John E. Day Funeral Home, Red Bank is handling arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in tribute to John Trelease on CurePSP's website: www.psp.org.
Please visit John's memorial website available at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019