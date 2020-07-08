John Romeo



Lakewood - John Joseph Romeo, 77, of Lakewood, New Jersey passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at his home. John was born March 6, 1943 to Antonino Romeo and Angela Giannotta in the seaside town of Gioia Tauro, Reggio Calabria, Italy, where his long career as an automobile mechanic first started. In 1962, John moved to the United States with his family, settling in Brooklyn NY, and was formally trained as a licensed auto mechanic. John worked as an expert mechanic in Brooklyn, Staten Island and Lakewood until he retired from Goodyear on Route 9 in 2003. John moved from Brooklyn to Lakewood in 1976 to join his family who also recently relocated. Beloved son, brother, uncle and Godfather, John was very close with his large family, all of whom lived very close by in Lakewood. John was a proud United States citizen and enjoyed watching the NY Giants play football, league bowling and especially fishing and crabbing off the Jersey shore. John also greatly enjoyed spending time with his many nieces and nephews, teaching them how to fish and crab on his boat. Throughout his lifetime, John owned many boats and enjoyed being on the water more than any place else. John, one of ten siblings, is survived by his sisters Antonina Romeo of Howell, NJ; Carmela Romeo of Toms River, NJ; Jill Romeo of Lakewood, NJ; Lucy Starr of Dublin, CA; and Gabriela Miller of Manalapan; NJ, his brothers Joseph Romeo of Little Egg Harbor, NJ; and Al Romeo of Howell, NJ; and dozens of nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 8:30 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 11th at the D'Elia Funeral Home, 1300 Vermont Avenue, Lakewood, N.J. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 11th at St. Mary of the Lake Church, Lakewood. Entombment will follow at St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery Mausoleum in Lakewood, NJ.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store