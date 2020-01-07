|
|
John Roy Wagnes
Bradley Beach - John Roy Wagnes 79, of Bradley Beach, NJ died Monday, January 6, 2020 at Hackensack Medical Center, Hackensack, NJ. Born in Brooklyn, NY, John lived in Holmdel, NJ before moving to Bradley Beach in 1999. John served in the US Army. He was a Certified Public Accountant until his retirement. He was a 3rd order Knight of the Knights of Columbus, a volunteer with the Bradley Beach EMS and a parishioner of Church of the Ascension Parish of St. Teresa of Calcutta, Bradley Beach, NJ. John enjoyed golf, the beach and traveling.
John is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Mary E. Wagnes, 5 children, Chris Wagnes and his wife Majella, Michael Wagnes and his wife Lisa, Daniel Wagnes and his wife Lisa, Eileen Heinz and her husband Robert, Susanne Kirkpatrick and her husband Michael, a sister Mary Romano and 13 grandchildren.
Visiting will be Thursday, from 2-4 & 7-9 PM at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35 at New Bedford Rd., Wall. Funeral Mass will be Friday, 10:30AM at St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, Ascension Church, Bradley Beach. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Brielle. For more information or to send condolences please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's name to Leukemia and Lymphoma Foundation, 14 Commerce Dr., Suite 301 Cranford, NJ 07106.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020