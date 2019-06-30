|
John Rudolph Heydt
The Villages, FL - John Rudolph Heydt, 82, of The Villages, FL died at home on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. He was born in New York City on July 3, 1936 and raised in Bradley Beach, NJ, by his late parents Rudolph H. and Tecla E. (Marx) Heydt. He graduated from Asbury Park High School, Wake Forest University, and Rutgers University School of Social Work. He was a veteran of the United States Army and was stationed in Germany. John worked as a social worker for the Monmouth County Board of Social Services.
On July 1, 1967 he married Nancy H. Oster. She survives him as do his brother and sister-in-law, Robert M. and Barbara Collins Heydt of Columbia, MD; his sons and daughters-in-law, John and Diane Heydt of Cannon Falls, MN, and Colin and Stephanie Heydt of Atlanta, GA; five grandchildren: Samantha Heydt Schaack, Alexander J. Heydt, Charles Heydt, Eleanor Heydt, and William Heydt; and two great-grandchildren, Teagan and Logan Schaack.
John had a life-long love of music, sports, and dogs. When they moved to The Villages in 2005, John immediately joined the New Horizons Band and, soon after, The Villages Concert Band and played the trombone and baritone horn. Since 2004, he has been a member of Windjammers International, a group that preserves and plays circus music. He played golf, belonged to two bowling leagues, and loyally followed the sports teams he chose when he was 12.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers please make donations in his memory to Humane Society/SPCA of Sumter County, Inc. Online condolences can be shared with the family at hiers-baxley.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 30, 2019