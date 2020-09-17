1/
John Ruhnke
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Ruhnke

Sarasota, FL - John Ruhnke, 69, of Sarasota, Florida and formerly, of Tinton Falls, NJ passed away on July 8, 2020 after his brave battle with cancer.

John was the oldest son of John and Helen Ruhnke. He leaves behind his mother (Helen), his wife of 45 years , Teresa "Terri" Ruhnke, his daughters Krissy and her husband Mitchell and his daughter Katy and her three children Zackary, Sydney and Holland, as well as his two younger brothers and their families, Jeff and RuthAnn Ruhnke and Steven and Gail Ruhnke.

John worked for Sheet Metal Workers Local #22 for 30 years. When not working, John could be found anywhere in the neighborhood - helping build decks, build fences, remove trees, and whatever else the neighborhood needed. He was a weekend warrior, transforming his house into a beautiful home for his wife and girls. He took pride in everything he did - he didn't stop when he was tired, he stopped when he was finished. He carried that mentality right to the end in his fight against cancer. He loved the beach and could walk miles through the surf. He coached his daughters' softball teams, and attended many school team games or dance recitals to cheer the girls on, sometimes skipping lunches and breaks just to make it on time from whatever job he was working on. He was a diehard NJ Devils fan and could be heard all around the neighborhood from his recliner in the den when a devils goal was scored. He never disappointed. He was reliable. He always showed up. He always worked hard. He loved being a father and grandfather, and the grandkids loved him, especially his little buddy Zack. His favorite past time of all, was shamelessly bragging about his kids and grandkids.

He lived in Tinton Falls with his family for 35 years. John moved to Sarasota, FL in 2016. He was a super father, husband, brother, uncle and friend and he will be greatly missed.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.braunfuneralhome.com . Memorial donations may be made to the Cancer Research Institute at www.cancerresearch.org.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 17 to Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved