John Ruhnke
Sarasota, FL - John Ruhnke, 69, of Sarasota, Florida and formerly, of Tinton Falls, NJ passed away on July 8, 2020 after his brave battle with cancer.
John was the oldest son of John and Helen Ruhnke. He leaves behind his mother (Helen), his wife of 45 years , Teresa "Terri" Ruhnke, his daughters Krissy and her husband Mitchell and his daughter Katy and her three children Zackary, Sydney and Holland, as well as his two younger brothers and their families, Jeff and RuthAnn Ruhnke and Steven and Gail Ruhnke.
John worked for Sheet Metal Workers Local #22 for 30 years. When not working, John could be found anywhere in the neighborhood - helping build decks, build fences, remove trees, and whatever else the neighborhood needed. He was a weekend warrior, transforming his house into a beautiful home for his wife and girls. He took pride in everything he did - he didn't stop when he was tired, he stopped when he was finished. He carried that mentality right to the end in his fight against cancer. He loved the beach and could walk miles through the surf. He coached his daughters' softball teams, and attended many school team games or dance recitals to cheer the girls on, sometimes skipping lunches and breaks just to make it on time from whatever job he was working on. He was a diehard NJ Devils fan and could be heard all around the neighborhood from his recliner in the den when a devils goal was scored. He never disappointed. He was reliable. He always showed up. He always worked hard. He loved being a father and grandfather, and the grandkids loved him, especially his little buddy Zack. His favorite past time of all, was shamelessly bragging about his kids and grandkids.
He lived in Tinton Falls with his family for 35 years. John moved to Sarasota, FL in 2016. He was a super father, husband, brother, uncle and friend and he will be greatly missed.
