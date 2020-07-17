John S. Fox Jr.



Whiting - John S. Fox Jr. passed away on July 13 at age 70 in Whiting. After a failed operation for a chronic esophagus condition, John had been at Crestwood Manor in Whiting, recently under the care of Angelic Hospice.



Born in Newark, John grew up in Irvington, where he graduated from St. Leo School in 1963 and Irvington High School in 1967. He earned a B.A. from Newark State College (now Kean University) in 1971. He appeared on the college stage in many productions as a member of the Theater Guild.



John's first career was as a social studies teacher with the Newark Public School System and as a substitute teacher with the Irvington Public Schools. He later studied at the Chubb Institute and began a second career as a computer programmer with the Howard Savings Bank in Newark, moving on to being employed by AT&T in Piscataway as a programmer, systems analyst, and technical project leader.



After retiring from AT&T, John returned to the classrooms, working for the Keyport Public Schools as a technical support specialist until 2014.



In recent years, John lived in Crestwood Village II in Whiting, where he followed up on opportunities to join village committees and the Board of Trustees. He appreciated the chance to serve the community and enjoyed working with his fellow trustees.



John was a model railroad enthusiast who always preferred transportation by train rather than by plane.



He is predeceased by his parents, John Sr. and Alyce, who also spent their retirement years in Crestwood Village II. John is survived by his sister, Ellen Fox Tamblyn of Whiting; his brother-in-law, Tyler Tamblyn; and his cat, Dahlia.



Memorial donations can be made to one of John's favorite charities: Pinelands Preservation Alliance; Friends of the East Broad Top; and Fulfill of Monmouth and Ocean Counties. Arrangements are under the supervision of Carmona-Bolen Funeral Home in Whiting, NJ.









