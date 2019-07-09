John S. Miller



Berkeley Township - John S. Miller, 90 of Berkeley Township, passed away on July 6, 2019 at



Arista Care @ Manchester, Manchester, NJ after a brief illness.



John was born and raised in Newark, NJ, later moving to Lakewood, NJ in 1971 with his wife Pat to raise their 3 children, before moving to Silver Ridge Park North in Berkeley Township in 2001 where he and his wife had resided for the last 18 years, just recently celebrating their 55th wedding anniversary on June 20th.



After High School, John enlisted in the US Army and proudly served in Korea before coming home to start his career with Western Electric, Union NJ where he worked for 25 years before retiring in 1984 as a cable splicer. After retirement he worked many summers alongside his wife who ran the summer lunch program in Lakewood, delivering lunches to the summer day camps in the township.



His greatest role was that of Grandpa to his best buddy Matthew John whom he enjoyed spending time shooting the breeze over anything and everything, especially their beloved Yankees.



John was a loving husband, proud father and grandfather and anyone that knew him loved, respected and admired him for his genuine and humble spirit, his willingness to help others and his sometimes dry sense of humor. He was a diehard Yankee fan and in later years a Mets fan, much to the chagrin of his kids. He enjoyed cruises with his wife and friends, horse racing, spending Sundays at Monmouth Park and oldies music.



He was a parishioner of St. Mary of the Lake RC Church, Lakewood, NJ, and a member of the BPOE in



Lakewood, NJ and also the Telephone Pioneers.



He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years Kathleen "Pat" (nee Lapsley), his son; John Miller of Burlington, NJ, his two daughters; Patricia Jennings and son in law David of Toms River, NJ and Lynn Marie Miller of Manchester, NJ and also two grandsons; Matthew and Kevin.



Family will receive friends on Wednesday July 10, 2019 from 3-6pm at the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals 145 St. Catherine Blvd. Toms River, NJ. A Service will be held on Thursday July 11, 2019 at 10am at the Funeral home. Burial will follow to BG William C. Doyle Veteran Cemetery, Wrightstown, NJ. Donations may be made in John's memory to or Deborah Heart & Lung Hospital. Condolences may be sent b y visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com Published in Asbury Park Press on July 9, 2019