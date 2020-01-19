|
John S. Wallace Sr.
Voorhees - John S. Wallace Sr., 87, of Voorhees, NJ, died on January 18, 2020 seven days after his wife of 39 years, Diane passed away from Parkinson's Disease. Born and raised in Linden, NJ. he attended Pingry School where he was president of his junior and senior class. He excelled in football and swimming breaking and holding records while there. He also swam and broke records for Westminster College in Pennsylvania. John served in the US Army as a Sergeant.
In 1958 he moved to Howell Township and volunteered for the Southard Fire Dept. He was among the first coaches of the Howell Lions Pop Warner Football organization and also coached Little League Baseball for many years. John was known for his colorful personality.
Surviving are his son, John S. Wallace Jr. and his fiancé, Silvia Barbato, daughter, Laura Wallace Goldman, step-sons, Thomas Stephenson, predeceased by his husband Timothy Prescott, Edward Stephenson and Lori Springer, Bill Stephenson and his wife, Edie, step-daughter Susanne Cavage and her husband Ken; his five grandchildren, Anna, Cora, Lily, Joey and Jeanette.
Please consider a tax-deductible contribution in John's name to https://www.pushups4parkinsons.org/give/
or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at www.2jdrf.org
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 19 to Jan. 21, 2020