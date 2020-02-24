|
John Scarfone
Point Pleasant Beach - John Scarfone 61, of Point Pleasant Beach passed away Friday February 21, 2020 at his residence.
He was born in New York City, NY and lived in Staten Island before moving to Point Pleasant Beach over twenty years ago.
John worked as a Longshoreman for the Port Authority in Bayonne, NJ for many years.
He loved spending time with his friends and was a regular at local spots. Being so loved in the community, he was known as a kind soul, always willing to help everyone.
He was predeceased by his father Anthony Scarfone; and two sisters Debra Lee and Mary Jo Mirra.
Surviving is his mother Dolores Scarfone of Staten Island,NY; his sister Dolores Farkas of Parlin,NJ ; three nieces Tracy Polinski, Jennifer Farkas and Elizabeth Mirra and his nephew Gregory Farkas.
Visitation will be Tuesday February 25th from 4:00 pm- 8:00 pm and Wednesday February 26th from 2- 4 pm and 7-9 pm at Colonial Funeral Home, 2170 Hwy.88, Brick. A Funeral Service will be held Thursday February 27th at 10:00 am at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Staten Island
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020