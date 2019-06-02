Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
3:00 PM
gazebo at Wampum Lake
Eatontown, NJ
John Scott Obituary
John Scott

Lakewood - John Scott, 91, of Lakewood, passed away with his family by his side on Friday, May 17, 2019, at home.

John was predeceased by his wife, Jane; his parents, Joseph and Mary Scott and his sisters, Marjorie Mildner, Philomena Burrets and Rosalie Freeman; brothers Joseph, Harold, Salvatore, and Anthony Scott; and stepson, Steven Esposito.

Surviving are his wife, Marilee; 2 sons, Robert and Richard Scott; 2 stepsons, 12 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren.

He was born and raised in Asbury Park and lived in Wall Township, followed by North Fort Myers, FL, before moving to Lakewood.

A memorial service will be held at the gazebo at Wampum Lake, Eatontown on June 8th at 3:00 PM. For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 2, 2019
