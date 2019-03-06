|
John Seccafico
Toms River - John Seccafico went home into the loving arms of Jesus Christ His Lord and Savior on March 4, 2019. Born in Jersey City October 2, 1948 to James and Lucille (nee Mastronardi) Seccafico. When he was 20 months old he contracted polio which forever altered the course of his life. He was an accomplished man despite his disability.
He earned BA and MA degrees from Seton Hall University, and a MSW from Rutgers University. He attended college during the time that physically accessible education was not the norm. He and his wheelchair often had to be carried up several flights of stairs so he could access his classes. He completed all these degrees despite the inability to lift a textbook.
He was a Licensed Clinical Social Worker and a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist and was in private practice for 40 years. He dedicated his work to providing affordable mental health care at a time when costs for such care were skyrocketing. He cared deeply about the clients he served and saw their success as his own. He worked 60 hours a week for most of his life. He worked until the day before he fell ill. He accomplished with gritty determination what so many people fail to do and was a man of remarkable character.
John was also the Clinical Supervisor at Ocean's Harbor House in Toms River, for 19 years. He devoted himself to the work of this program and to the children it serves. He deeply appreciated the opportunity to further the mission of this organization and his family knows he would want to encourage people to find ways to be involved there. He would want all the staff of Harbor House to know what an honor it was to mentor them and encourage them to be all that they can be for the benefit of the children they serve.
John loved music of all genres, loved playing chess, was a long-suffering Jets fan, and rooted on Seton Hall Men's and UConn women's basketball. He enjoyed sitting in the sun in front of his house watching the world go past. He loved a good meal and wore his Italian heritage proudly on his sleeve. More than anything he loved his Lord. He read his Bible endlessly, was committed to promoting the Gospel, and enjoyed the fellowship of the many Bible Studies and churches to which he belonged over the years.
John had many long friendships which he cherished deeply. He could make a friend in an instant and keep them forever. His longest friendships were with Frank Torrisi and Susan Moscato, whom he met in high school. They were important to him in ways impossible to describe. He met his friend Frank Pepe during his college years, and appreciated the tender care of his friendship. He met Daniel Zietchick when they were students together at Rutgers. Dan could always make John laugh and remained a constant presence to his end. He had many, many friends throughout the years and he appreciated their place in his life.
John married Alice, the love of his life, on June 10, 1989, exactly ten years to the day that he came to know Jesus. He was late to his own wedding but he showed up on time to everything else that mattered. He loved Alice with a love that transcended all earthly encumbrances. He worked hard to provide a life for them that was rich in love, faith and hope.
John became a step-father when he married Alice and threw himself into being the best step-dad he could be to Rob and Sarah. He taught them silly songs, chess and sent them corny jokes every day. He was proud of who they became as adults and loved them beyond measure. He so loved his new role as grandfather to Claire and loved the time they had together.
John is survived by his wife, the Rev. Alice Seccafico of Toms River, and his children Robert Connelly and his wife Alice of Toms River, and Sarah Harper and her husband Allen of Manchester, Tennessee. His granddaughter Claire Harper will carry his legacy forward. He is also survived by his brother James Seccafico of Freehold, and his sister Margaret of Toms River. He is survived by several nieces and nephews whom he loved. He was predeceased by his parents, James and Lucille Seccafico and his sister Rose Ann Huber.
Viewing will be held Wednesday, March 6 from 7-9 pm and on Thursday, March 7, from 2-4 and 6-9 pm at Horizon Funeral and Cremation Services, 1329 Route 37W, Toms River. His funeral will be held Friday, March 8 at 10 am at Living Word Baptist Church, 320 Compass Ave, Beachwood. Please go directly to the church Friday morning. Burial will follow at the cemetery at First Baptist Church of Laurelton, 1824 Route 88 East, Brick.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the family to help defray funeral expenses are deeply appreciated.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 6, 2019