John Sherman Dds
1933 - 2020
John Sherman, DDS

Manasquan -

On Tuesday, November 10th, 2020, John Sherman, loving husband and father of four children, passed away peacefully at the age of 86.

John, known as "Jack" to all, was born December 21, 1933 in New York City to John and Margaret (Carruthers) Sherman.

On December 24th, 1955 Jack married Elaine Carole Milligan.

Jack received his dental degree from Temple University in 1962. After graduation Jack and Elaine returned to his hometown of Matawan, NJ where he practiced dentistry for 35 years and raised four children. Upon retiring Jack relocated to Manasquan, NJ with his wife and enjoyed living along the Jersey Shore for over twenty years.

Jack was family focused and service minded. He served in the Army prior to attending Temple University. He served his community through his church and by volunteering his time, energy, and professional expertise to any organization with which his family was involved.

Jack is survived by his wife Elaine, his sons John (Lisa), Bob (Karen) and Bill (Aileen) and his daughter Donna. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, Ryan (Melissa), Dori (Patrick), Claudia, Cheyne, Carly, Jack, Sarah, and Lindsay and four great-grandchildren, Olivia, Mason, Mac and Kip.

A private memorial service will be planned for the future when it is appropriate to gather together. If you would like to make a contribution in Jack's memory, his family suggests supporting the Manasquan Food Pantry, 16 Virginia Ave., Manasquan, NJ 08736 via manasquanfoodpantry.org.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jersey Shore Cremation Service
36 Broad Street
Manasquan, NJ 08736
(732) 483-4422
