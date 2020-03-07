|
|
John Slattery
Middletown - John (Jack) Slattery, age 88, of Middletown ,formerly of West Keansburg, passed away peacefully at home on Friday March 6th, surrounded by his loving family.
Jack was born in Co. Clare Ireland in 1931 and raised in Limerick City. He emigrated to New York in 1949. He joined the US Marine Corps and served in combat in Korea. He survived Korea and returned to New York where he married Maureen Mulvey. They moved from the Bronx to West Keansburg in 1960 where they raised their 5 children .
Jack worked for NY Telephone Company for 35 years ending his career as a Central Office Foreman and retiring in 1989. He commuted to Manhattan and was known by his fellow Keansburg-Long Branch bus line commuters as a staunch enforcer of bus line rules, often employing the skills he learned in the Marine Corps to prevent line cutting .
Jack was a long-time communicant of St Ann's Catholic Church in Keansburg . He was a founder and coach of St. Ann's Soccer Association and was instrumental in forming the traveling team. He was a volunteer at Project Paul in Keansburg for 20 years. He was a member and a past Commander of the Hong Song chapter of the Korean War Vets Assoc.
Jack was predeceased by his wife of 55 years, Maureen in 2010 and brother Jimmy in 1997.
He is survived by 3 sisters in Ireland, Rita of Co.Kerry, Patsy and Ann of Co. Limerick and many beloved nieces , nephews and friends in Ireland, England and Australia
He is also survived by his 5 children; Kevin and his wife Karen of Massachusetts, Maureen and Michael Malesco of Middletown with whom he lived for the past 9 years , Sean of Highlands and Durango, Colorado, Patrick and his wife Jessica of Red Bank and Michael and his wife Tiffani of Hazlet.
He leaves 9 beloved grandchildren, Brendan ,Seamus, Mairead, Olivia,Juliet, Fiona,Cameron,Dylan ,Jack and great granddaughter Bridgette.
Jack was a dedicated family man. His quiet generosity was an inspiration to all who knew him.
Visitation is Monday, March 9th from 4-8 pm at the Laurel Funeral Home - 201 Laurel Ave. West Keansburg, NJ 07734. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on March 10 at 10:00 am at St. Ann's Church, Keansburg with burial to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Keyport. For further information & condolences visit www.laurelfuneralhome.net
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020