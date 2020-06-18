John Snook



Ortley Beach - Died on June 6th, at age 69. A resident of Ortley Beach, New Jersey and Ormond Beach, Florida John leaves behind beloved wife Roberta "Robin" Bergstrom, his sister, Elonwy Williams, brother-in-law Royston Williams, step-son Winthrop "Chip" Bergstrom, step-daughter Jennifer Bergstrom, daughter-in-law Christy Bergstrom, grandchildren Charles, Elizabeth, Amelia, niece Beverley Williams, her husband Paul and grandnephew Scott Williams. All are heartbroken. John was a caring man who doted on his wife right until the end. Born in Wales, England John was a true Welshman. He was affectionately known as Tadgu by his stepchildren and grandchildren. John was always quick with a joke or a song. He kept all around him in good spirits. He was a graduate of Bangor University, North Wales and spent the early part of his career working for British Leyland Motor Corporation and later Citibank. He moved to the United States in the 1980's and later founded Snook Consulting, an IT company. A computer engineer by training, John had a love of all things mechanical and later in life spent his time tinkering on his cars. John will be remembered with love and laughter. In honor of his memory, please consider a donation to SeriousFun Children's Network, founded by Paul Newman.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store