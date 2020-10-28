John Szafranski IIILanoka Harbor - John Szafranski III, age 64, of Lanoka Harbor passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. John was born and raised in Pt Pleasant Beach before moving to Lanoka Harbor in 1982. He worked for the NJ DOT retiring in June 2010 and went on to work for Jacobs Engineering retiring in December 2017. John was a Life Member of the Lanoka Harbor Volunteer Fire Company where he served for 38 years and was a past Chief and President. He was a Little League coach, Boy Scout Leader and served on the Lacey Planning Board. John's greatest passion was going camping with his family.John is survived by his wife of 42 years, Patricia, his two children; John IV and his wife Jennifer, Jennifer and her husband Adam Ewart. Five granddaughters; Jaelyn, Jillian and Jonnie Szafranski and Aubrey and Bailey Ewart. His parents; John and Maryann Szafranski, his siblings; Julie Maloney (Robert), Robert Szafranski (Julie), Annette Perrucci (Michael) and William Szafranski (Jami). He is also survived by many loving family and friends.A Viewing will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020 from 3pm to 7pm at Riggs Funeral Home, 130 North Route 9, Forked River. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 10 am at St Pius the Tenth RC Church, 300 Lacey Road. Interment will follow at Good Luck Cemetery, Lanoka Harbor. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Lanoka Harbor Fire Company, P.O. Box 8, Lanoka Harbor, NJ 08734 in John's memory. Due to Covid 19 the funeral home is limited to 50 people inside the building at a time.