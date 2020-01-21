|
John T. Avella
Toms River - John T. Avella, 99, of Toms River, New Jersey passed away
peacefully on January 18, 2020. He was born in Solopaca, Italy on
December 5, 1920 and moved to Paterson, New Jersey with his family when he was 3 years-old. John attended St. John's Cathedral High School and upon graduating, worked at a local book bindery to provide financial support to his entire family. It was there that he met the love of his life, Peg, whom he married before joining the Army to fight in WWII. John was a member of the 405th Infantry, who risked their lives in advance of the Invasion of Normandy to maintain wire communications and facilitate the mission of those who followed. In recognition of his "zealous action" he was awarded the Bronze Star for courage and valor in combat. He completed his education after the war and worked as an engineer for Lockheed until his retirement at age 65.
John was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Margaret "Peggy" Avella, his 3 brothers - Alfred and Bill, and his 4 sisters, Angela, Mary, Josephine and Josephina. He is survived by his children and their spouses, Joyce and Robert Long, Richard, Joan and Danny Rogers, Jack and Patty Avella, 13 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren.John will always be remembered for his devotion to God and his family, his brave service to our country, and his playful sense of humor.
For those who wish to pay their respects, there will be a brief period of visitation on Thursday, January 23 from 8:00 - 9:00 am at Silverton Memorial Funeral Home, 2482 Church Road, Toms River followed by a funeral mass at Saint Justin's RC Church. Burial will follow at St. Joseph's cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in John's name to the . www.silvertonmemorial.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020