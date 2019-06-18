|
John T. Devlin
Brick - John T. Devlin, age 71, passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019, due to military service-related illnesses from Agent Orange, surrounded by his family. John, also known as Jack, was born and raised in West Orange, NJ and resided in Brick for the last 18 years.
Jack proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War, stationed in DaNang Vietnam.
Jack worked at the Orange Post Office and re-located to the Middletown Post Office where he retired.
He was a member of the American Legion, Post 0338 Leonardo, NJ, a member of the VFW, Post 4715, Point Pleasant, a member of the Vietnam Veterans of America and a life member of the Disabled American Veterans.
He is predeceased by his father, William Devin and his mother, Celestine Biglin Devlin of West Orange.
He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Maria Devlin; his daughter, Christina Waldhelm; his son-in-law, George Waldhelm of Brick; his grandchildren, Ashlynn, Ryan and Cameron Waldhelm; and one great-grandson who he loved so much, Logan Alexander Waldhelm-Gilbert of Brick. Also surviving are his brother, William Devlin of AZ; his sister, Patricia Devlin of SC and his brother, Richard Devlin of NJ; plus, many nieces, nephews and friends. He will truly be missed.
Jack will be laid to rest at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery. Viewing and services will be private.
To send condolences please go to www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 18, 2019