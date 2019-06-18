Services
O'Brien Funeral Home
505 Burnt Tavern Road
Brick, NJ 08724
(732) 899-8600
Resources
More Obituaries for John Devlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John T. Devlin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John T. Devlin Obituary
John T. Devlin

Brick - John T. Devlin, age 71, passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019, due to military service-related illnesses from Agent Orange, surrounded by his family. John, also known as Jack, was born and raised in West Orange, NJ and resided in Brick for the last 18 years.

Jack proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War, stationed in DaNang Vietnam.

Jack worked at the Orange Post Office and re-located to the Middletown Post Office where he retired.

He was a member of the American Legion, Post 0338 Leonardo, NJ, a member of the VFW, Post 4715, Point Pleasant, a member of the Vietnam Veterans of America and a life member of the Disabled American Veterans.

He is predeceased by his father, William Devin and his mother, Celestine Biglin Devlin of West Orange.

He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Maria Devlin; his daughter, Christina Waldhelm; his son-in-law, George Waldhelm of Brick; his grandchildren, Ashlynn, Ryan and Cameron Waldhelm; and one great-grandson who he loved so much, Logan Alexander Waldhelm-Gilbert of Brick. Also surviving are his brother, William Devlin of AZ; his sister, Patricia Devlin of SC and his brother, Richard Devlin of NJ; plus, many nieces, nephews and friends. He will truly be missed.

Jack will be laid to rest at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery. Viewing and services will be private.

To send condolences please go to www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Brien Funeral Home
Download Now