|
|
John T. Egger
Fair Haven - John T. Egger, 73, of Fair Haven, passed away on December 12, 2019. He was born in Baltimore City, Maryland to Walter and Elizabeth "Bette" (Kallas) Egger. John proudly served our country in the U.S Marines during the Vietnam War. He was employed by the Baltimore City Police Department following his Marine Corp service. Later on he worked as a NJ Transit Police Officer retiring after 25 years. John was a talented artist and passionate about playing goalie in ice hockey where he was known as "EGGY". He was a World War II history buff and enjoyed collecting World War II memorabilia and attending military shows. John will always be remembered for his kindness and generosity, witty personality and sense of humor by all those who knew him. He will also be remembered for his amazing Halloween decorations each year.
John is predeceased by his brother, Anthony. He is survived by his beloved wife of 35 years, Margaret "Marti" (Sarason) Egger, sister-in-law Lindi Sarason, son Michael, brother Joseph and sister-in-law Joy, nieces Lindsey and Alison and brother Patrick. Additional "special" family members include his niece Karen and brother-in-law Michael and their daughter Lexi, Jerry Leonard, Lara Mitchell and Tony Griest and their daughter Katherine.
Visitation will be held at the John E. Day Funeral Home, 85 Riverside Avenue, Red Bank, NJ 07701 on Thursday December 19, 2019 from 4 - 8 p.m. with a service beginning at 7:30 p.m. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent in John's memory to Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation. Please visit John's memorial website available at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019