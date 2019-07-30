Services
Timothy E. Ryan Home For Funerals
145 Saint Catherine Blvd
Toms River, NJ 08755
(732) 505-1900
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Timothy E. Ryan Home For Funerals
145 Saint Catherine Blvd
Toms River, NJ 08755
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Maximilian Kolbe RC Church
Berkeley Twp, NJ
John T. Horohoe Obituary
John T. Horohoe

Berkeley Twp. - John T. Horohoe, 90, of Berkeley Twp., NJ, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019 at home.

Born in Brooklyn, NY.

John was predeceased by his wife of 70 years, Dolores, on March 10, 2019.

He is survived by his five children, ten grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends Tuesday 4:00pm - 7:00pm at the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 145 St. Catherine Blvd., Toms River. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Wednesday 9:30am at St. Maximilian Kolbe RC Church, Berkeley Twp. Burial to follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, NY.

www.ryanfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 30, 2019
