John T. "Tom" Kulpinski
Brick - John T. "Tom" Kulpinski, 72, of Brick and formerly of Point Pleasant passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Ocean Medical Center, Brick.
Surviving are his wife of 52 years, Carol Ann (Wnetkowski) Kulpinski; sons, Thomas J. Kulpinski and his wife, Kelly of Wall and Scott M. Kulpinski and his wife, Vanessa of Toms River; daughter, Cindi L. McClelland and her husband, Jamie of Howell; and 6 grandchildren, Laine, Kade, Morgan, Sean, TJ and Jake.
Visiting will be on Monday from 2-4 and 7-9pm at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Road, Brick. A prayer service will be conducted 10am on Tuesday in the funeral home. Entombment will follow at Ocean County Memorial Park, Toms River. For a full obituary or to send online condolences, please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019