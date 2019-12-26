|
John T. Notarfrancesco
Millstone Township - John T. Notarfrancesco, 84, of Millstone Township passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at CentraState Medical Center, Freehold Township. He was born in Staten Island, N.Y. and had resided in Pleasant Plains, Staten Island before moving to Stagecoach Ranch in Millstone Township 25 years ago.
Together with his son, he was the owner and operator of John Francesco Scrap, Inc., Staten Island where he could be seen each day operating a crane and working in the scrap yard.
He was a member of the Staten Island Ski Club and enjoyed horseback riding, boating, crabbing, and camping with his family and friends. He was an avid collector of antiques.
He was predeceased by his loving wife of 59 years, Dorothy Carlson Notarfrancesco.
Surviving are a son, John Notarfrancesco; two daughters and sons-in-law, Lynn and Darryl Brabant and Karen and Tommy Savona; eight grandchildren, Robbie and wife Jill, Sabrina and husband Rob, Karissa, Samantha and fiancé Dale, T.J., Jessica, Danielle, and Nikki Lynn; three great grandchildren, Benjamin, Nicholas, and Jack; his beloved horse, Montana, and his dog, Tootsie.
The viewing will be held at the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold on Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Graveside services will be held at Old Tennent Cemetery on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at noon.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019