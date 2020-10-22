John T. Wilson
Brick - On Tuesday, 10/20/20, John T. Wilson, affectionately known as Jack, loving husband and father of three, and grandfather of seven, passed away at his home, surrounded by his family.
Jack was born on 04/10/45 in Bayonne, NJ, to John and Grace Wilson. He attended Marist High School and received a bachelor's degree from St. Peters College in New Jersey. Jack worked for most of his long career as an Information Technology professional, and worked in various roles until his retirement. Together with his wife Patricia, he raised two sons, Scott and David, and one daughter, Sheri, and invested deeply in the upbringing of his grandchildren.
Jack was a dedicated and committed father and spouse, with a strong work ethic and a deep sense of responsibility and commitment to his family. After a long career filled with long work hours, he enjoyed his retirement years spending his time pursuing his three passions: fishing, golf, and spending time with his grandchildren. Jack was a gregarious, social man who was known for his great sense of humor, infectious smile, and zest for life. He was a man who was a friend to many, and who was often the "life of the party". He was also a caring and compassionate man, who prioritize his relationships with his loved ones over all else, and who never hesitated to tell those close to him that he loved them. Jack was preceded in death by his parents John and Grace, and his sister Karen. He is survived by his wife Patricia, his children Scott and his wife Denise, Sheri and her husband Steven, and David and his wife Kate, his grandchildren Liam, Ella, Ben, Annie, Maya, Aeden, and Emma, and his siblings Robert and Michael. He will be dearly missed by all.
Due to Covid19 visitation hours are private for family members only. .However, family and friends are welcome to attend the Funeral Mass Saturday October 24th at 10:00 AM at the Church of the Epiphany in Brick. Entombment will be held privately. Donations in his name maybe made to the American Cancer Society
. Colonial Funeral Home, Brick is in charge of arrangements.