John Thomas Brown, Sr,



Bear, DE - John Thomas Brown, Sr, (JB), of Bear, DE formerly of Asbury Park, NJ passed away May 16, 2020 at Christiana Care Hospital, Newark, DE after a short battle with lung cancer. John attended Asbury Park Schools and after graduation from Asbury Park High School he enlisted in the U.S. Army. John was a retired Detention Officer from the Monmouth County Youth Detention Center, Freehold NJ where he was employed for over 26 years. John loved his family, especially his grandchildren who he enjoyed spending time with. He loved cooking and would spend countless hours during the summer cooking on the barbecue grill. He was a sports enthusiast, his favorite team was the Dallas Cowboys. John was predeceased by his wife Cynthia James Brown (1990), daughter Jamie Joyner (2011), father John Lyles, mother Anna Colmon, brother Joseph and sister Veronica. Leaving to cherish his memory are his children, John Jr. ( Eilia ), Millstone, NJ, Jamila Bazemore (Wazir) and Kortney Brown, Charlotte, NC , son-in-law Valentino Joyner; 11 grandchildren Na 'torah, Niyona, JhaQuel, JhaNazia, Jaden, Joziah, Jabriel, Jayla, Nyla, Jason and Jeremih; 3 great-grandchildren, Sincere, Amari and Jenna; 2 brothers James Simmons (Yvette) and Werner Colmon (Eunice), sister Patricia Brown, uncle William Simmons (Gail); special nieces Nailah and Kenya Williams and his loving companion Vanessa Cottman. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Cremation was private. A memorial service for John will be held at a later date.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store