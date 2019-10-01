|
John Thomas Coberg
Highlands - John Thomas Coberg, age 68, of Highlands died Friday, September 27, 2019 at Riverview Medical Center of Red Bank, NJ.
The funeral will be held 11:30 am on Thursday, October 3 at John P. Condon Funeral Home LLC, 804 St. Hwy. #36, Leonardo, NJ with Pastor Marty McGrail officiating. Burial will be in Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wrightstown following the service. Family and friends are invited to call at the John P Condon Funeral Home on Wednesday October 2 from 2-4 and 7-9pm.
For the full text of the obituary please visit www.johnpcondonfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 1, 2019