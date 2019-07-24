Services
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
703 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 349-5700
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
703 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
703 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
John Thomas Deering Iii

John Thomas Deering Iii Obituary
John Thomas Deering, III

Toms River - John Thomas Deering, III, 81 of Toms River, passed away peacefully at the Rose Garden surrounded by his loving family. Born in Perth Amboy, he was a longtime resident of Toms River. John was an Over the Road Truck Driver for many years and a Drywall Finisher. He enjoyed collecting Hess trucks and spending time with his family and his dog Meme.

He was predeceased by his daughter Loy Holt in 2016. Surviving are his beloved wife of 51 years, June; his children, Tammy Wallop (Jason), Mary Jane Overstreet (Randy), John Thomas IV (Kathy), Robert and Michael; his brother Jimmy Farmer; sister Michele Beam; his grandchildren Kelsey (Michael), Michael, John, Tommy, Chad and Amanda; and his great-grandchildren Bria and Addison and several others.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019, from 6 to 9 p.m. and Friday morning from 9 to 10 a.m. at Anderson and Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main St., Toms River. The funeral service will be held on Friday at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at Ocean County Memorial Park in Toms River.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 24, 2019
