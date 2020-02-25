|
John Thomas Kane
Manasquan - John Thomas Kane, 82 of Manasquan, completed his work here on Earth and passed peacefully at Trustbridge Hospice Center in Palm Beach Gardens, FL.
Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial visitation on Monday March 2, 2020 from 4-8 pm at Orender Family Home for Funerals 2643 Old Bridge Road Manasquan, NJ 08736. A Celebration of Life Service will be held 10:30 am on Tuesday March 3, 2020 at Trinity Church 503 Asbury Avenue Asbury Park, NJ 07712. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Covenant House, 461 Eighth Avenue, New York, NY 10001. To read complete obituary or to send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020