Services
Hoffman Funeral Home
415 Broadway
Long Branch, NJ 07740
(732) 222-2454
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Long Branch - John V. Bellino, 69, of Long Branch passed away peacefully on Monday, January 7, 2020 at Monmouth Medical Center, Long Branch. Born in Long Branch he has been a lifelong resident. John was a self employed electrician for many years.

John was predeceased by his wife Betty Jean Bellino and four sisters. Surviving are his mother and step father. Margaret and Pat Attanasio, children, Michael ,Javanna, Dawn and John Bellino.

A Memorial Gathering will be held at the Hoffman Funeral Home, 415 Broadway, Long Branch on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 1:00pm until 3:00pm.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
