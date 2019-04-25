Services
Pable Evertz Funeral Home
901 Beaver Dam Road
Point Pleasant, NJ 08742
732 899 3300
Viewing
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Pable Evertz Funeral Home
901 Beaver Dam Road
Point Pleasant, NJ 08742

Memorial service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
America's Keswick
601 Route 530
Whiting, NJ

Reverend John V. Helm Obituary
Reverend John V. Helm

Ocean - Reverend John V. Helm, age 73, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and pastor joined his loving Lord and Savior peacefully at home in his sleep on Monday, April 22, 2019.

John, of Ocean, NJ, was the senior pastor of First Baptist Church of Asbury Park for the last seven years. Previously Pastor John served for twenty-nine years at First Baptist Church in Point Pleasant Beach. Born on March 29, 1946 in Philadelphia, PA, John, first and foremost, was a faithful servant of the Lord God his heavenly father. He graduated from the Philadelphia College of Bible in 1968. John was a loving and faithful pastor for over fifty years, serving in Pemberton, NJ, Asbury Park, NJ, Battle Creek, MI and Point Pleasant Beach, NJ. He graciously gave of himself to serve others and bring them closer to his personal Savior. Throughout his professional career, John also served in various other roles. He served on several school and ministry board of directors, on a town council, as a police chaplain, and most recently as a sports chaplain. John was known to all as a lover of sports, especially following all the professional Philadelphia teams. An avid fan of the Eagles for sixty-five years, he waited patiently until his team, the Eagles, to finally win the Super Bowl in 2018.

Although John had a successful ministry, his family was most important. John married his childhood sweetheart, Virginia, on June 10, 1967 and was her loving husband for fifty-two years. A gentle and selfless father, John was also adored by his four children. He was also a proud and caring grandfather to nine grandchildren and three step-grandchildren. John loved spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren, showing them unconditional love and making them laugh.

John Helm is survived by his wife, Virginia L. Preston Helm; along with four children, Shirley G. Klaus and her husband David of Brick, NJ, Sandra E. DeAquino and her husband Tony of Ledgewood, NJ, Robin J. Price and her husband Michael of Lancaster, PA, and John R. Helm, Sr. and his wife Stephanie of Point Pleasant, NJ; grandchildren Nathaniel Helm, Abigail Klaus, James Rowe, John R. Helm, Jr., Emily Rowe, Ryan Helm, Isabella Rowe, Ashley Helm, and Gianna Helm; step-grandchildren, Cory Grimm, Jack DeAquino, and Grace DeAquino; as well as many loving sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his mother, Grace C. Helm, his father, John V. Helm, Sr., and his brother, R. Jennings Helm.

The viewing for John Helm will be held at Pable Evertz Funeral Home of Point Pleasant, 901 Beaver Dam Road, on Sunday, April 28 from 2 - 6 p.m. A memorial service will be held at America's Keswick, 601 Route 530, Whiting, on Monday, April 29 at 10:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to America's Keswick: Colony of Mercy (https://americaskeswick.org/support/give-now/) or First Baptist Church of Asbury Park. For condolences and directions, please visit www.pableevertzfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 25, 2019
