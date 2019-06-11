|
|
John V. Malgieri
Middletown - John V. Malgieri, age 89, of Middletown, died Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Riverview Medical Center. Born in Fall River, MA, he had lived in Monmouth County for many years before moving to Bluffton, SC, in 2005, then to Middletown earlier this year. John's career in the transportation industry spanned over 45 years beginning with his uncles' company, Tar Asphalt Trucking in Jersey City, and culminating in retiring as a manager from Island Transportation Corp in Port Reading. He served his Country honorably in the US Marine Corp and the US Navy.
He was predeceased by his wife, Alice, in 1980. Surviving are his 2 sons and daughters-in-law, John and Stacey Malgieri and James and Vicki Malgieri; daughter and son-in-law, Mary and Stephen Kelleher; wife, Agnes; brother and sister-in-law, Alex and Ruth Malgieri; two sisters, Peggy Sarno and Rose Fazio; his grandchildren who affectionately called him G-Pa: Alysson Bobby (Chris); Terri-Ann, and Amanda Malgieri; a step-grandson, Jason Nelson (Anena); Stephen (Kerri), Andrew, Nicholas, and Christine Kelleher; Alyssa, Danielle, and James Malgieri; and a great-grandson, Jackson Kelleher.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 11 from 4-8 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Ave., in Long Branch. Funeral Wednesday, 9:30 am at the funeral home followed by a 10:30 am Mass at St. Michael's Church in Long Branch. Interment will be at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in West Long Branch. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. Michael's Church, 800 Ocean Ave., Long Branch, NJ 07740. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 11, 2019