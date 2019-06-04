|
|
John Van Horn
Bayville - John Van Horn, 57, of Bayville, passed away on June 2, 2019 after a long battle with Cancer. Born in Towanda PA, he was a 1980 graduate of John P. Stevens High School in Edison, then lived in Forked River before moving to Bayville in 1994. Mr. Van Horn owned and operated Bayville Garage Door Company in Bayville for 25 years and worked in that field for the past 40 years. John was an avid fisherman whom loved to fish the Hudson Canyon that was many miles offshore. He and his brother-in-law Karl Wertz were the 2002 Fishing Champions for the famous Ixtapa-Zihuatanjo Tag and Release Fishing Tournament and invited back for the prestigious Rolex Offshore Tournament Cabo St. Lucas. He also enjoyed snowmobiling, traveling to Ocean City, MD and to his Florida vacation home. He was an avid Harley Davidson Motorcycle enthusiast and was always adding to his collection. John is predeceased by his father Dennis Van Horn in 2006, his sister JoAnn Dunham in 2018, his mother-in-law Anna Wertz in 2018 and his brother-in-law Kurt Wertz in 1982.
Surviving are; his wife of 19 years and best friend for 31 years, Shawn; his cherished and adored daughter, Kiah; his mother Ellen Van Horn; four siblings, Janette Finnerty and her husband Bob, Jerry Van Horn and his wife Pamela, Jacqueline Zigre and Jeffrey Van Horn; his father-in-law Alfred Wertz; his siblings-in-law, David Wertz, Karl Wertz and his girlfriend Kristin Eckard and Shara Wertz. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Visiting hours will be Thursday, June 6th, from 6pm to 9pm at the Mastapeter Funeral Home, 270 Atlantic City Blvd., Bayville. Funeral Friday, 9am at the funeral home before leaving at 10am for the burial at Hillside Cemetery, Metuchen.
John's family is very appreciative for the care given to him by Dr. Raghu Kunamneni, all the Ladies at the Chemo Dept. of Community Medical Center in Toms River, the staff at Tallwoods Care Center, VNA Hospice and the many friends along with family who helped, supported and just were there for us. Their kindness and compassion is overwhelmingly appreciated by John's family.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 4, 2019