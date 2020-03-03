|
John W. "Butch" Broome
Toms River - John W. "Butch" Broome, 74, of Toms River, NJ, passed away on March 1, 2020, at Community Medical Center in Toms River. He was born in Lakewood and lived in Pine Beach until moving to Toms River. John graduated from Toms River H.S. in 1963. He then attended Newark College of Engineering (currently NJIT), graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering in 1969. He also held Professional Engineer, Land Surveyor, and Professional Planner licenses. John began his career with Toms River (formerly Dover) Municipal Utility Authority in 1966 while earning his college degree. He served in various positions with the MUA culminating as the Executive Director. He retired after over 40 years of dedicated service.
John's passion for sailing began as a young man at the Beachwood Yacht Club on sneakboxes, M Scows and E Scows on the Toms River and Barnegat Bay. Later enjoying his days aboard his 27' sailboat "Osprey" or his Whaler, always accompanied by one of his standard poodles. He also enjoyed great times with his hunting buddies at Kings Prevention Camp and later at Cecil Gun Club in Maryland. John was a life member of Ducks Unlimited. He also served as Treasurer of NJ State DU and Chairman of the Barnegat Bay Chapter.
John was a devoted family man and always enjoyed spending time with his children and granddaughters, friends and extended family. He and his loving wife Shirley would have celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary on March 14th.
Surviving is his beloved wife Shirley (Staeck) Broome, his daughter Jennifer and her husband Jason, his son Christopher and wife Kimberly, his granddaughters Cassidy and Lindsay, his brother George, his nieces and nephews, and his extended family and dear friends.
Services are private and under the direction of Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main Street, Toms River, NJ 08753. Please consider a donation to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or an animal shelter of your choice. Condolences may be shared at andersonandcampbell.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020